AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOS shares. CIBC raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial lowered AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOS

AirBoss of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BOS opened at C$5.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$154.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.72, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.73. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$3.65 and a 52-week high of C$7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$126.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.42 million. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 0.6962677 EPS for the current year.

AirBoss of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.40%.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.