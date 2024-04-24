National Bank Financial Comments on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGAU. CIBC boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CGAU opened at $6.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -43.24%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,135,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 566,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,031,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 818.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 151,220 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,384,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 1,621,158 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

