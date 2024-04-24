Nervos Network Market Capitalization Hits $832.62 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $832.62 million and approximately $59.93 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,701,327,582 coins and its circulating supply is 44,017,825,257 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

