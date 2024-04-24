NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,239,000 after buying an additional 241,920 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,813,000 after purchasing an additional 310,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,412,000 after purchasing an additional 263,330 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 654,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,775,000 after buying an additional 98,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $338.45. 286,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.00 and its 200-day moving average is $253.31. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.46 and a fifty-two week high of $369.53.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.51%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

