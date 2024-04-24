NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $599,000 in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OBDC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 980,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,459. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OBDC. B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OBDC

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.