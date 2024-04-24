OP Bancorp (OPBK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $139.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi acquired 4,914 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $48,894.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,298,520 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,274. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

