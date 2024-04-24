Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$65.16 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 19.55%.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of OR stock opened at C$21.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -82.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.40. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$15.42 and a one year high of C$24.42.
Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties
In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.44, for a total transaction of C$214,400.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.44, for a total transaction of C$214,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total value of C$432,864.04. Insiders sold 53,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,088 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
