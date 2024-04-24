Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 570 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 170.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded up $8.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,320. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.18.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

