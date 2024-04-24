Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 112,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Southern by 19.9% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 43,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $739,587 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.36. 1,360,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,987. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.13%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.