Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $170.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,248,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,578,351. The firm has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.67, a PEG ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.19. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.53 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.71.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

