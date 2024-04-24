Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 4.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 40,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,114,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 52,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,260. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

