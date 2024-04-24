Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.78. 1,333,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,556,373. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

