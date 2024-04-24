Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 320 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 815,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,276. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

