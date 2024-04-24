Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.10. 16,976,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,208,992. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 294.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

