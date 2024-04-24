Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Pearson by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pearson by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Pearson by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pearson by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSO opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. Pearson has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.1987 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

