Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
NYSE PSO opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. Pearson has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.1987 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.
