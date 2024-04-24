Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

Get Polaris alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PII

Polaris Trading Down 2.3 %

Polaris stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.53. The company had a trading volume of 396,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,340. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. Polaris has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.69.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Polaris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Polaris by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.