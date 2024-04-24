WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

WesBanco Trading Down 3.0 %

WSBC traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $28.14. 62,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.86. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.81 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,688.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 26,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco



WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.



