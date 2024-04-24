Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Boosted by Zacks Research

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Haemonetics in a research note issued on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $85.07 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,930,000 after buying an additional 286,897 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

