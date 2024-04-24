Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD)

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PSBD opened at $16.83 on Monday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 96.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

