Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.79 and a quick ratio of 27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $13.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3,624.14%. The business had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 165,040.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

