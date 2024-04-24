Quantum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $189.38 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.06 and approximately $189.38 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,063.28 or 1.00116346 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011730 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00101918 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $189.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.