RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.25.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on RLI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI
RLI Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:RLI traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.71. 219,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,028. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.37.
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.
RLI Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RLI
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.