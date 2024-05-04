Baby Doge Coin Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $296.66 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001911 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000460 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011552 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $5,722,092.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

