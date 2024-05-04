Hedera Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and $186.12 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00057384 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00020805 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,738,891,043 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,738,891,042.69171 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11064789 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $282,262,536.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

