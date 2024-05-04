Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Trading Down 2.2%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.10 and last traded at $35.20. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

