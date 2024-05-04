Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.30.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.61. 1,640,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,599. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.50 and a 200 day moving average of $129.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,133,000 after buying an additional 370,627 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 26.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after buying an additional 205,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,901,000 after buying an additional 69,536 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

