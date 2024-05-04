S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Down 5.2%

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.30 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47.30 ($0.59). Approximately 2,538,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,507,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.88 ($0.63).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFOR
S4 Capital Trading Down 0.7 %
S4 Capital Company Profile
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than S4 Capital
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.