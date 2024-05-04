S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Down 5.2%

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.30 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47.30 ($0.59). Approximately 2,538,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,507,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.88 ($0.63).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.76. The stock has a market cap of £271.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4,696.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

