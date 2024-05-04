Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 4th (AHH, AMED, BR, CFR, CHE, FRPT, GTE, HIFS, ICD, LDOS)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, May 4th:

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

