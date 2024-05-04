Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Shares Up 5.3%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.95. 11,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 3,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

Koç Holding A.S. Trading Down 3.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22.

Koç Holding A.S. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0658 per share. This is an increase from Koç Holding A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Koç Holding A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.06%.

About Koç Holding A.S.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

