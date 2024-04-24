Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 123,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

