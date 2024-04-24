New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,415 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of AutoZone worth $80,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in AutoZone by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,086.61.

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $2,961.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,014.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,767.20. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

