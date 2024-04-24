Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $172.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.79.

TXN stock opened at $165.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day moving average is $161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

