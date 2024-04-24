PDS Planning Inc Purchases New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $299.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 832.38, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

