Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $239,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VDE opened at $133.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $105.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.52.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

