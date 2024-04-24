Sigma Planning Corp Sells 36,102 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,102 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,692,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,071,000 after acquiring an additional 829,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,459,000 after acquiring an additional 524,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,035,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,284 shares in the last quarter.

PULS opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2443 dividend. This is a positive change from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

