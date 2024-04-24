Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 6,458 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

