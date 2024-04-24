RWA Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned about 2.83% of CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period.

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OWNS opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $18.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

About CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities.

