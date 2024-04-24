Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Stock analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s previous close.

SMPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $33.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.00.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,991,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,314,000 after purchasing an additional 820,801 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,457,000 after purchasing an additional 281,603 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,461,000 after purchasing an additional 259,144 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.