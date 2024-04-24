Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Stock analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s previous close.
SMPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.
View Our Latest Analysis on SMPL
Simply Good Foods Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods
In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,991,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,314,000 after purchasing an additional 820,801 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,457,000 after purchasing an additional 281,603 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,461,000 after purchasing an additional 259,144 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Simply Good Foods
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.