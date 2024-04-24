Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s current price.

EVH has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of EVH opened at $30.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $556.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 97,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

