Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.23 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABCB opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In related news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

