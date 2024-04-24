Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $1.95-$2.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $8.70-$9.30 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $168.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.