Telemus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 29,716 Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 325.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 2.5 %

Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

