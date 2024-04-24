Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Up 0.5%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.89 and last traded at $47.87. 87,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 352,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAIN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Main Street Capital by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $583,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

