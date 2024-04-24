RWA Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

