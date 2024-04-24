RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,684 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,893 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,447,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,507,000 after buying an additional 598,325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $277.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $221.31 and a 12 month high of $288.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.02. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

