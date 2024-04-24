RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 327.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 654.1% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IWD opened at $173.66 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.