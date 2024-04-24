Duality Advisers LP Invests $964,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Generac by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $250,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Generac by 10.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $136.10 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.52.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

