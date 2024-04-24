ACNB (ACNB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.48). ACNB had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. On average, analysts expect ACNB to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. ACNB has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

