Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 439,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 209,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

MLPX opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.10. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.58.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

