Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 0.2%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $170.83 and last traded at $170.17. 1,278,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,592,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.71.

Boeing Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

